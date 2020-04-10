|
Janet, 91, passed away peacefully in San Diego on Monday, April 6, 2020 from kidney cancer. For those who knew and loved her, Janet will live on with her smile, generous spirit, and sharp intellect. Janet was an independent woman for her era. After earning her BA at Sam Houston State in Texas in the early 1950s, she found a job teaching at an Indian school in Taos, New Mexico. In Taos, she learned to play classical guitar and befriended painters and sculptors in the burgeoning art scene. Later, Janet ran the library on the Bryan Air Force base in Bryan, Texas, and met and married base marching band leader and officer's club jazz piano man, Wyman Jones. Sons Greg and Mark were born on the base, and while Wyman pursued a career in library administration, Janet brought younger brothers Manson and Ross into the world. After moving to Palos Verdes, Janet ran an open house and kitchen for the friends and teammates of her sons, providing pots of food, counseling and consolation, and a couch to sleep on. Janet always had Lakers and UCLA basketball on the TV and could talk strategy with the most strident enthusiasts. Janet was preceded in death by her mother and father, Edith and Jack Grigsby, and her sister, Margaret Mottley. Janet leaves her four sons, three daughters-in-law, seven grandchildren and two great-grandsons. Janet will be laid to rest in her hometown, Palestine, Texas.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020