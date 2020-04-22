|
|
September 11, 1921 - April 16, 2020 Janet Levy Neu passed away in Torrance at the age of 98 on April 16, 2020. Janet was born September 11, 1921 in St. Joseph, Louisiana, the youngest of three children, to parents Rietta Katten Levy of Mexia, Texas and Oscar Levy of Strasbourg, France. Janet was predeceased by Ernie, her husband of 66 years and by her brother Loris Levy, her sister Elaine Herold, and nephews Orin Levy and Bruce Levy. She is survived by her daughters Helene Neu of Ann Arbor, MI and Joyce Neu of Redondo Beach, a nephew and two nieces and their children, as well as several cousins and relatives in the U.S. and France. A full obituary is available online at www.malinowandsilverman.comDonations in Janet's memory can be made to the Neu Social Justice Fund at Temple Menorah in Torrance, the Toberman House in San Pedro, or a . To participate in the Zoom memorial service for Janet that will be held April 23rd at 5pm, please send an email to [email protected] and Silverman Mortuary800-710-7100
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020