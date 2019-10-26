|
August 31, 1947 - October 22, 2019 Janet L. Wagner, 72, a longtime resident of Santa Monica, CA, passed away on Tuesday, October 22 surrounded by her family and loved ones after a courageous two-year battle with cancer. Jan was born as the only daughter and eldest of three children of Robert J. and Jean B. (Pettengill) Wagner. Her parents met at the USO and her father served in the US Navy. Jan spent early childhood in Cleveland, Ohio, and Midwest cities where her father worked for Alcoa. Jan graduated from Davenport (IA) Central High School and attended the University of Iowa. Professionally, she had many achievements in education and philanthropy, as a volunteer leader for nonprofit organizations including the Amy Karen Cancer Fund, the Center for Partially Sighted and The Buckley School. Jan's career highlight was with the Sea Education Association (SEA) in Woods Hole, Massachusetts as Director of Development, raising $175M over 17 years. She was most proud of being a mother and grandmother. Jan is survived by her only child, Stacy Seligman Kravitz (Bill), and the love of her life, grandson Dylan. She is survived by her two brothers Jeff (Katherine) and Robb (Pam), as well as her stepson, Jason, and nieces and nephews Ford, Nicki, Beth, Robbin, Kristin, Katie and the late Christopher. Special thanks to UCLA Health team for giving Jan the very best treatment and quality of life during her illness, and caregivers Karen, Yolanda, Roma, Kesha, Evangeline and Mary Ann.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019