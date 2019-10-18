|
|
Born in Chicago to Bernice Wolf and Joseph Hammerman, sister to Babette, June and Richard, Janet moved to Los Angeles to live with her father at age 13. She attended Beverly Hills High School where she made lifelong best friends, Gloria Shimer (née Kopman) and Gayle Prince (née Schlanger). While attending UCLA she met Alan Berliner. They eloped and had 3 children raised on South Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills: Attorney Jill Berliner, Talent Manager Jane Berliner, and Photographer Alex Berliner. She was blessed with 3 grandkids: Sara Sigman, Bram Sigman and Lillian Berliner. Mark Freeman was Janet's second husband and with him she gained a stepdaughter Honoria. The couple traveled widely discovering different cultures and languages and expanding their appreciation for art. It was while married to Mark that Janet attended Beverly School of Law. After passing the California Bar Exam, rather than working for fees, Janet helped people in need with Family Law, including a number of people affected by the AIDS crisis. Janet had many cousins, nieces and nephews, both blood and "kissing." She remains "Auntie Janet" or "AJ" to those who loved her. Janet was funny and chic. She loved horses, good grammar, a glass of scotch and literature. She passed quietly on October 15, 2019 at daughter Jill's home just shy of her birthday overlooking Lake Tahoe.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019