April 4, 1933 - June 3, 2019 Janet passed away peacefully at her home on June 3rd. She was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Sylmar. She graduated from San Fernando H.S. in 1951 and married her high school sweetheart Arthur James Jr. the same year. Janet worked as a technical librarian for Lockheed in Burbank in the early fifties. Janet and Arthur raised their three children in Granada Hills, CA. They were married until his death in 1993. Janet took pride in all that she set her mind to. She loved her family and was a wonderful homemaker. She was an excellent cook and we enjoyed many home cooked meals. She loved making her home beautiful. She also loved being outdoors with her family and friends. They spent many vacations at Carpinteria Beach. She was an avid bowler for over 50 years, and was still bowling at the age of 82. She had many family dogs, but her favorite was Dusty Rose, a beautiful golden retriever. Janet is survived by her children Cathy, Debbie, and Arthur (Rebekah), three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 20, at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth, CA, at 11:00 am. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 15 to June 16, 2019