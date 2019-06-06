February 28, 1948 - May 25, 2019 Janice Cordova passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 25, 2019 surrounded by her family after losing her battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in San Pedro on February 28, 1948 and attended Leland Street Elementary, Dana Junior High School and San Pedro High School. She was a resident in Pasadena for the last 19 years and was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her greatest joy was her family. She had a passion for the arts, cooking, gardening, and interior design. Her warm and generous heart and sense of style will be remembered by all she touched. Preceded in death by parents Slavo and Vitoria Mihovilovic and brother, Zvonko Mihovilovich. She is survived by beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Cordova, daughters, Marisa Cordova (Chad Wagner), Vanessa Cordova (Michael Fugate) and Jessica Roach (Justin); sisters Doris Tomasic (Albert), Norma Chizek (Gerald), and Margarita O'Donnell (Gerard), and brother Mike Mihovilovic; numerous nieces and nephews, and five grandchildren. Private services will be held with the immediate family at Rose Hills in Whittier. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Janice Cordova's honor to: Children's Hospital Los Angeles. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 6 to June 7, 2019