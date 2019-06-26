Home

Janice H. Clotzman


Janice H. Clotzman Obituary
August 8, 1932 - June 25, 2019 Janice Clotzman, age 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2019, at home in Santa Monica. She was born August 8, 1932, in Chicago, to Manny and Rita Schlesinger. In 1951, she moved to Los Angeles where she met and married Maurice Clotzman, her husband of 43 years. For fifty-seven years she was an active member of her Jewish women's organization and synagogue in the San Gabriel Valley. She is survived by her son, Steven Clotzman; daughter, Karen Voyles and her husband, Doug; daughter, Lisa Stallman and her husband, Moshe; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 27, 2019, at 10AM at Hillside Memorial Park, 6001 W. Centinela Ave., Los Angeles. In lieu of flowers, donations to are welcomed.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on June 26, 2019
