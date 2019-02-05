Home

Janine Marie Abell


1954 - 2019
Janine Marie Abell Obituary
November 9, 1954 - January 28, 2019 Janine Marie Haupt Abell passed on to her final resting place on January 28, 2019, after experiencing the joy of holding her newborn grandson, Liam Bear Abell, only two days earlier. She was born on November 9, 1954 in Pasadena, California, the youngest of five children of the late Sydney and Rosalee Haupt. In 1977 Janine married the love of her life, Barry Alan Abell, who passed on in 2013. Janine and Barry treasured their close relationship with their four sons and two daughters-in-law, Matthew, Sean (and Jayda), Patrick (and Ellie), and Timothy. Over the years their home was a gathering place for children, siblings, extended family, friends and many pets. Janine was a loving, creative, talented, vivacious woman. Her quick wit, warm embrace, beautiful smile, and practical jokes brought sunshine to those she touched, even during the many challenges she endured in life. In addition to her sons and daughters-in-law, Janine is survived by her four devoted siblings, Dean (Barbara) Haupt, Marybeth (Jim) Bridges, John (Yvonne) Haupt and Dennis (Coryn) Haupt, and the extended Haupt and Abell families. Please join us in celebrating Janine's life on Friday morning, February 8, at 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 1501 Fremont Avenue, South Pasadena. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Los Angeles Chapter of the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation (https://www.jdrf.org) or of Greater Los Angeles (https://la.wish.org).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019
