Jann Goertzen-Mahoney

October 21, 1961 - August 19, 2020 Jann was the second born child to Jack and Fro Goertzen. She is survived by her son and daughter (Jack and Brenna), by her sisters (Joyce, Marlene and Paula), by her brother-in-law (Albert), by her niece and nephews (Ruby, Luke and Morgan), by many lifelong friends, and by her beloved dog, Waxer. She was born and raised in Los Angeles and spent her summers in Laguna, where she inherited her family's love of the ocean and her particular appreciation of sea glass. She was quite tall, and mastered the layup when she played basketball in her pre-teen years. She liked saying that she was 5'12" instead of 6'. She loved her daily coffee, typically ordering both a hot cup and cold one to nurse throughout the day. She had originally studied stenography in hopes of becoming a court reporter, which instead led to a job that she loved at a law firm, where she worked for 20 years. She enjoyed her time as massage therapist. She was fun loving and always ready with a hearty belly laugh. When she loved, it was with all her heart. She was adventurous and enjoyed travel, and was always ready to pack a bag and go, anywhere. She was preparing to do just that when she passed away unexpectedly in her sleep, leaving her loved ones deeply grieving a death that came too soon. To slightly tweak one of her favorite little tunes when she was saying good-bye or good night, "bye-love-you-miss-you-forever". Her memory will always be a blessing.



