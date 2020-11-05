April 1933 - October 21, 2020 Dr. Jaroslav "Jay" Jan Marik, died suddenly October 21, 2020 at UCLA Ronald Reagan Medical Center, Los Angeles, California at the age of 87 after a brief illness. Marik was a renowned pioneer in reproductive medicine gynecological surgery and over his 40 year career helped thousands of patients achieve the gift of conceiving a child. Marik, a board certified obstetrics & fertility surgeon, advanced gynecological laparoscopy and microsurgery techniques. Jay was appointed Chief of Gynecology and Chair of the Department of Surgery at various medical centers. He was an invited lecturer in over 16 countries and published and presented hundreds of papers regarding a variety of assisted reproductive technology medical developments and techniques. He taught countless fellows laparoscopy and microsurgery and earned excellence in teaching accolades and awards. He treated thousands of patients including royalty, foreign dignitaries, politicians and celebrities. He was known worldwide.Through his steadfast relationship with the late Dr. Edward Tyler, Jay focused on obstetrics and surgical gynecology. He became expert in gynecological laparoscopic surgery in Chicago and brought this expertise to Los Angeles. In 1969, Jay joined the surgical staff at Saint John's Health Center and introduced laparoscopic technique to other gynecologists and general surgeons as well as teaching laparoscopy to residents and fellows. In the 1980's he turned his attention to assisted reproductive technology, specifically to in vitro fertilization (IVF), GIFT and PGD procedures. His international colleagues included pioneers in reproductive medicine like Dr. Patrick Steptoe, who shared his development of the IVF procedure with Jay to bring to the US. In the late 1980's, he was the second physician in the United States to successfully perform the GIFT procedure in connection with IVF. At the renowned Tyler Medical Clinic in Westwood, proud and grateful parents submitted baby pictures which filled photo boards lining the hallways to celebrate success and inspire future patients. While a quiet man, Marik always beamed at helping bring joy to so many families.An amazing life's journey. Jay was born 1933 in Plzen, Czech Republic to mother Emily (née Schejbal) and father Jan Marik. He was raised in Plzen, where he met the love of his life Jirina. They married in July 1963. Following required Czech military service, Jay attended the Charles University School of Medicine in Prague, graduating summa cum laude in 1963.Concerned by the lack of opportunities and freedoms in communist Czechoslovakia, Jay and Jean escaped in 1964, with less than one hundred dollars and two suitcases. After spending time in a political refugee camp in Italy, the Mariks were allowed to enter the United States, where they joined Jay's father Jan, a pre-war Czech business owner and democratic politician who had fled earlier during the communist regime. Settling in Chicago, Buffalo and Los Angeles: an American dream come true. Chicago and Buffalo gave Jay his American start and always remained special to him as the birthplaces of his beloved daughters Kathy and Judy. In 1964, Jay undertook initial medical training in oncology at Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo, New York. He took his internship at Passavant Memorial Hospital at Northwestern University in Chicago (1965-1966) and his residency in Ob/Gyn (1966 – 1969) University of Chicago's Chicago Lying In Hospital. California Dreaming. After several frigid Chicago winters, Jay and Jean longed for a new family adventure and the California sunshine. Jay took a fellowship UCLA School of medicine (1969-1970) and then joined the faculty at UCLA School of Medicine and trained at the City of Hope. Czech-born, Jay was always proud of his homeland. He hosted Czech Prime Minister Vaclav Havel's wife and other government officials in their 1991 visit to the west coast following the democratic Velvet Revolution. For his achievements in medicine, Jay was awarded the Czech Hlava Award. In 2018, the government of the Czech Republic and Minister of Foreign Affairs awarded him the Agis Gratias Award recognizing Jay's promotion of the Czech Republic abroad and commitment to the benefit of society in the sciences.Jay is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Jirina "Jean" (née Jilek), his two dearly loved daughters Judith Marik and Katherine Thompson, his son-in-law Douglas Thompson, and two cherished grandchildren Alexandra and Philip.Dr. Marik will be missed, but he will live on through his incredible work and his loving family and friends. A memorial and celebration of Jay's life will be held in 2021.