1/1
Jason Lee Feller
1981 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jason's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
May 4, 1981 - October 5, 2020 Jason Lee Feller, age 39, a gifted writer, journalist & marketing executive passed away at home in Temple City, CA from melanoma. He was a beloved Son, Brother, loving Husband & devoted Father. Jason was an avid sports enthusiast. An alumni of American University, Jason has worked at USA Today; Washington Post; Yahoo Sports; NFL.com & Salted Stone in Monrovia CA. Jason is survived by: Parents Larry and Damaris; Brother Brendon; Wife Ursula; & children Jacob & Jasmine also Grandmother Mary Gonzalez, Aunt Abigail Holmes & many others. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Monterey Park, CA

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Oct. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved