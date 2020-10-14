May 4, 1981 - October 5, 2020 Jason Lee Feller, age 39, a gifted writer, journalist & marketing executive passed away at home in Temple City, CA from melanoma. He was a beloved Son, Brother, loving Husband & devoted Father. Jason was an avid sports enthusiast. An alumni of American University, Jason has worked at USA Today; Washington Post; Yahoo Sports; NFL.com
& Salted Stone in Monrovia CA. Jason is survived by: Parents Larry and Damaris; Brother Brendon; Wife Ursula; & children Jacob & Jasmine also Grandmother Mary Gonzalez, Aunt Abigail Holmes & many others. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery and Mausoleum in Monterey Park, CA