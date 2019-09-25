Home

Jason Ryan Dedge

Jason Ryan Dedge In Memoriam
September 25, 1972 - June 1, 2009 Happy Birthday JasonWe cherish the memories of you daily. Your strong moral and ethical values are still guiding us through life. Even though Jake and Owen were only three at the time of your passing, we still all talk about our memories of you. Your nephews are thirteen years old now and in middle school. Whoa! They both play the horn...Owen for four years...Jake for two years. As you would be, we are all so proud of them.As you know our dearest Matt passed away. Take especially good care of him. We all miss the two of you so much.Love forever, Mom, Dad, Erin, Nephews Owen & Jacob, Auntie Trisha, Uncle Tim, Cousin Jeremy.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 25, 2019
