Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
911 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90015
(213) 749-1449
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Kitahara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Susumu Kitahara

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jason Susumu Kitahara Obituary
(50), passed away on January 25, 2019 in Woodland Hills. He is survived by his daughter, Keilyn Liu Kitahara; parents, Tamio and Helene Kitahara; brothers, Mr. and Mrs. Evan Kitahara and Mr. and Mrs. Davin Kitahara; and also by many other relatives. A private funeral service was held on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the Memorial Chapel of Kubota Mortuary, with Rev. Fumiaki Usuki from West Los Angeles Buddhist Temple officiating. www.kubotamortuary.com (213) 749-1449
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kubota Nikkei Mortuary
Download Now