|
|
March 30, 1934 - December 12, 2019 Javier Ricardo "Ric" Uribe was born the youngest of four children to Maria and Salomon Uribe in 1934 in the tiny town (population of 400) of San Ygnacio, on the bank of the Rio Grande River, in Texas. He came from a materially poor family and although they never wanted for anything, they never had anything extra. His family was rich in love and respect for one another as shown by the hugs, smiles and sacrifices they shared. Javier graduated from Martin High School in Laredo, Texas, in 1953. He would stay with his cousins in Laredo during the week and drive home on the weekends. It was at Martin High that he joined the ROTC program. He later joined the track team and running became a passion, with him quickly earning the nickname "The Roadrunner." This name is still talked about in the halls of Martin High. A highlight of his running career was when he raced against the famous Bobby Morrow. His family says that once he started running, he never stopped! At the age of 19, Javier packed up his father's pickup truck, and he and his dad drove to California looking for better work and a better life. They stopped in Glendale, and that's where they set their roots. Shortly thereafter, Javier enlisted in the Army. He served in Korea and was honorably discharged after 2 years. In 1957 Ric met the love of his life at a party, Maria Ofelia Duarte. After their first dance, they were inseparable. Javier asked Maria to marry him and they were married on April 4, 1959 at St. Genevieve's Catholic Church. They started their family quickly, with Teresa Maria born in 1960, Javier Ricardo II born in 1961, and Maria Dolores born in 1962. Ric and Maria bought their first home on Odessa St. in Granada Hills in 1964. At the time, Ric was working for Day Realty and Earl Scheib. While working at Earl Scheib, he learned everything he possibly could about the auto painting business. Ric eventually left Earl Scheib and in 1967, he opened his own auto painting business, 1-Day Paint & Body Centers, Inc. By 1985, Ric had 33 "1-Day" shops and more than 600 employees. 1-Day Paint & Body Centers, Inc. became the most successful auto painting chain in California. He loved his employees and considered them his second family. The success of 1-Day allowed he and Maria to do things they never dreamed of, most of which had to do with their family. They provided Catholic high school educations for their children and grandchildren, and helped with college tuition for each one. The whole family spent New Year's in Lake Tahoe and summer's in Laguna Beach for many years. Ric was honored for his business achievements, but more importantly, he was recognized for his charitable giving to places like Our Lady of the Angels Cathedral, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center, St. Mel's Parish, Chaminade College Preparatory High School, and Martin High School. Many of the gifts he gave were anonymous, or given to friends or family who needed a hand. After 46 years in business, Ric sold 1-Day Paint & Body. He was sad but knew it was time since his Parkinson's was getting worse. After selling the business he mostly stayed at home where he enjoyed seeing his grandchildren on a regular basis. When he could, he attended their baseball games, soccer games, dance recitals, grandparent days, and graduations. He also loved to have dinner out with Maria any chance he could. She stayed by his side and undoubtedly helped him live an extra ten years with the combination of her good care and prayers and Ric's strong faith and love of his family. Javier was preceded in death by his loving parents Maria and Salomon Uribe and his older sister and brother, Angelina Uribe (Pedro) and Rudolfo Uribe (Eliza ). Javier is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Maria, daughters Teresa Uribe McGilvray (Brian) and Maria Dolores Aguirre Trowbridge (Robert), son Javier Ricardo "Rick" Uribe II (Sheila), and nine grandchildren: Mia Aguirre, Kristina Huebner (Brian), Christopher McGilvray (Leah), Thomas Aguirre, Celine Proni (Michael), Sofia Aguirre, Jack Uribe, Marco Uribe, and Diego Uribe. He is also survived by his brother Armando Uribe (Kala) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and godchildren. Funeral Service will be held at St. Bernardine of Siena Catholic Church at 11:00am, Saturday the 21st of December 2019 at 24410 Calvert Street, Woodland Hills, CA 91367.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 19, 2019