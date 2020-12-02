1/1
Jay A. Reitzin
January 8, 1930 - December 1, 2020 Jay Allen Reitzin was born Jan 8, 1930 in Detroit, MI, to Karolyn and Max Reitzin. He was a devoted brother to Bette & Ilene. Jay and parents moved to Los Angeles @ 14 years old & attended Fairfax High. He met his future wife , the love of his life, Lillian Fox at 16 yrs old. They were married for 70 years. He started his career by waxing floors door to door in LA. Jay helped develop a national family business called Trewax. Jay was a loyal friend with great integrity, who cared for many, always with humor & wit. Jay is survived by his wife Lillian and 5 children. Marty (Elyse), Belinda, Zorine, Paul (Barbara), Michelle (Jerry). Papa Jay adored his 13 grandchildren & 10 greats.He traveled the world with Lillian. He died peacefully in his sleep. His favorite line, "It's always sunny at the Marina". May God's countenance rest upon you. Donations can be made to his memory to Alzheimer's Association

Published in Los Angeles Times from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, 2020.
