1/
Jay Alan Gershen
1946 - 2020
April 9, 1946 - November 12, 2020 Jay Alan Gershen, 74, who had a distinguished 43-year career in higher education, died Nov. 12 in Denver. Gershen was a faculty member in the UCLA School of Dentistry from 1976-1997 and directed the UCLA Mobile Dental Clinic serving migrant workers' children until 1982. He chaired UCLA's Public Health Dentistry and later was the School of Dentistry's acting dean. Gershen later served in executive roles the University of Colorado at Denver and as president of Northeast Ohio Medical University. Memorial contributions may be made to Research!America, Box 222451 Chantilly, Va. 20153-2451 or to the NEOMED Foundation, 4209 State Rt. 44 PO Box 95, Rootstown, Ohio 44272.

Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
