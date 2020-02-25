Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jay Kim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jay Chul Kim

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jay Chul Kim Obituary
January 29, 1936 - February 20, 2020 Jay Chul Kim, an esteemed and dedicated Elder of Young Nak Church of Los Angeles, served honorably as a South Korean Navy Officer, graduated from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA, and retired as a Director of IT with the L.A. Department of Water and Power. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kim, of almost 57 years, three children, and eight grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on February 27, 2020 at 10 am at the Young Nak Church of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jay's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -