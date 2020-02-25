|
January 29, 1936 - February 20, 2020 Jay Chul Kim, an esteemed and dedicated Elder of Young Nak Church of Los Angeles, served honorably as a South Korean Navy Officer, graduated from the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA, and retired as a Director of IT with the L.A. Department of Water and Power. He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Kim, of almost 57 years, three children, and eight grandchildren. Funeral service will be held on February 27, 2020 at 10 am at the Young Nak Church of Los Angeles.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Feb. 25, 2020