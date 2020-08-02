1/
Jay Jitsuo Kunitake
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jay's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jitsuo Kunitake was born December 20, 1924 in Puunene, Maui, Hawaii and passed July 18, 2020 peacefully at home. He was 95.Jitsuo was a veteran of the pacific campaign during World War II where he served as a medic and interpreter.In 1954 he married his late beloved wife June Yukiko and 2 years later moved to Los Angeles. He worked for Lockheed and Vons Grocery Co untill his retirement in 1989.Loving father of Lloyd, Gary (Kim), Reid (Ann). Devoted grandfather to Ryan, Kevin, Darren, Paige, Leigh and Blake. Survived by brother Sidney (Hiro), sister Bernice and many nieces and nephews.Jitsuo loved his family and the casinos. He will be greatly missed during family gatherings and road trips. www.fukuimortuary.com (213)626-0441

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles
707 East Temple Street
Los Angeles, CA 90012
213-626-0441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fukui Mortuary, Inc. - Los Angeles

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved