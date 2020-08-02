Jitsuo Kunitake was born December 20, 1924 in Puunene, Maui, Hawaii and passed July 18, 2020 peacefully at home. He was 95.Jitsuo was a veteran of the pacific campaign during World War II where he served as a medic and interpreter.In 1954 he married his late beloved wife June Yukiko and 2 years later moved to Los Angeles. He worked for Lockheed and Vons Grocery Co untill his retirement in 1989.Loving father of Lloyd, Gary (Kim), Reid (Ann). Devoted grandfather to Ryan, Kevin, Darren, Paige, Leigh and Blake. Survived by brother Sidney (Hiro), sister Bernice and many nieces and nephews.Jitsuo loved his family and the casinos. He will be greatly missed during family gatherings and road trips. www.fukuimortuary.com
