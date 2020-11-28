November 19, 2020 Jay was born on December 17, 1941 in Los Angeles, California. He ran a successful advertising agency, The Lewin Group, for over forty years. When he retired he spent several days a week playing poker with his buddies.His greatest joy and probably his most important role in life was that of a father and a devoted grandfather. His six beautiful grandchildren were the highlights of his days. He had his own special relationship with each of them and loved them deeply. To know Jay was to have shared a meal or more with him. He loved food and loved to talk about which restaurants had the best of the best. During his illness, his doctors, Dr. Payam Yashar and Dr. David Ng, along with Cedars Sinai Medical Center, played a prominent and dedicated role in his fight. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ellie Lewin, his children Shayne Lewin (Cindy), Chad Lewin (Jonnelle), Karen Gelinas (Paul), Jana Luirette (Scott) and six grandchildren, Miles, Gracie, Jack, Harrison, Cate and Sophia. He is also survived by his brother Lawrin Lewin and his wife Linda.



