1/1
JAY LEWIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share JAY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
November 19, 2020 Jay was born on December 17, 1941 in Los Angeles, California. He ran a successful advertising agency, The Lewin Group, for over forty years. When he retired he spent several days a week playing poker with his buddies.His greatest joy and probably his most important role in life was that of a father and a devoted grandfather. His six beautiful grandchildren were the highlights of his days. He had his own special relationship with each of them and loved them deeply. To know Jay was to have shared a meal or more with him. He loved food and loved to talk about which restaurants had the best of the best. During his illness, his doctors, Dr. Payam Yashar and Dr. David Ng, along with Cedars Sinai Medical Center, played a prominent and dedicated role in his fight. He leaves behind his loving wife, Ellie Lewin, his children Shayne Lewin (Cindy), Chad Lewin (Jonnelle), Karen Gelinas (Paul), Jana Luirette (Scott) and six grandchildren, Miles, Gracie, Jack, Harrison, Cate and Sophia. He is also survived by his brother Lawrin Lewin and his wife Linda.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Los Angeles Times from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved