Jaye Scholl Bohlen

Jaye Scholl Bohlen Obituary
February 21, 1949 - May 4, 2019 Jaye was born in Alexandria, Virginia, and educated in Virginia and Connecticut. She graduated from Skidmore College in 1971 and worked as a financial and investigative journalist for over thirty years at the Trenton (NJ) Times and Barron's Magazine, finally serving as West Coast Editor of Barron's. Outside of her professional life, she was involved in a wide range of interests, including Jane Austen, flower arranging, drought-tolerant gardening, furniture restoration, baking, calligraphy, but above all her summer home on Squirrel Island, Maine. She will be remembered with deep love by the many people, young and old, whose lives she touched, often in profound ways. She is survived by her husband, Charles Bohlen, daughter Avis, sons Charles and Peter, sister Alexandra Young and brother Tony Scholl. The family asks that contributions in her memory be made to the Boothbay Regional Land Trust or the Squirrel Island Chapel. To know her was to love her.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 1 to June 9, 2019
