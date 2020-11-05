1/
J.E. "Steve" Sandor
1928 - 2020
April 27, 1928 - October 28, 2020 Steve Sandor passed away peacefully in Los Angeles, CA on October 28, 2020 at the age of 92. He was married to his loving wife Ofelia (d. 2018) for nearly 60 years and is survived by his daughters (Alexandra and Stephanie) and grandchildren (Steven, Michael, Catherine, and Matthew). Steve was born in Europe and grew up in Argentina. He was a contributor to the birth of the semiconductor industry, who settled in Southern California to work for TRW in Redondo Beach for many years until retiring in 1989. We will dearly miss Steve's strong presence and his love. We pray that God will keep him forever in His loving arms.Funeral services will be held at Douglass Mortuary in El Segundo on Saturday, November 7 at 10:30am.

Published in Los Angeles Times on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Douglass Family Mortuary
