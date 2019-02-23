Home

Jean Aubuchon Cinader

Jean Aubuchon Cinader Obituary
August 9, 1923 - February 5, 2019 Jean Aubuchon Cinader died at the age of 95. She was born in Missouri, the daughter of Cliff and Lucille Aubuchon. She left St. Louis to train as an actress in New York. She loved the acting profession and during her long career, Jean Aubuchon appeared on Broadway in Dream Girl as well as over 100 commercials. Jean was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert A. Cinader, creator of the iconic television show Emergency!, who died in 1982. She was a longtime resident of Los Angeles and a strong supporter of animal welfare and saving the environment. Jean is survived by several cousins and many friends.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2019
