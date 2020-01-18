|
February 23, 1924 - January 8, 2020 She was born in NYC, married Samuel Sapin, MD, in 1944 and moved to the Valley in '55. She is survived by her husband, 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. She was an artist, art historian, LACMA docent and a published fiction novelist. She was an avid opera, concert and theatergoer. She was a world traveler, and enjoyed many friendships that lasted for decades. Jean requested no funeral services, and in lieu of flowers, gifts be made to the ACLU and LACMA.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020