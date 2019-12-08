Home

Jean Danovitz Keleman

May 22, 1933 - November 28, 2019 Jean Danovitz Keleman, loving mother of David, Daniel, and Cari, revered Bubbie of Rachel, Hadassah, Yonah, Elchonon, Elisheva, Yehudah, Sara, and Tehilla Leah, Super Bubbie of seventeen great-grandchildren, and dear friend of many, passed to Hashem's loving care on Thanksgiving Day, November 28, 2019. Jeannie was a professional educator in Bellflower, CA, first as a teacher and later an elementary school principal. Her schools were among the first to be recognized as California Distinguished Schools. Jeannie was active in the Orange County Jewish community as a leader with Temple Beth David and as the president of the ORT America chapter in Laguna Woods, CA. She will be missed by all who knew her. Jeannie has been laid to rest at Harbor Lawn - Mt. Olive Cemetery in Costa Mesa, CA. Donations to ORT America and Temple Beth David Westminster are welcomed in her name.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Dec. 8, 2019
