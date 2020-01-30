|
|
October 24, 1933 - January 18, 2020 Jean Warner of Encino, California, daughter of Adelaide and Kenneth Lambert, passed away on January 18, 2020. Born at Cedars of Lebanon Hospital in Hollywood on October 24, 1933, Jean lived practically the whole of her life in Los Angeles. She was in Isabelle Buckley's first class at the Buckley School, attended Marlborough School, and graduated from UCLA with a bachelor's degree in Applied Art and Design. She participated in Pi Beta Phi and was president of the Junior Alumnae and Senior Alumnae, and later Las Doñas. In 1969, Jean married Charles Warner III of Wilmington, Delaware. They shared a love for family, sports, social events, and many friends. Last August marked their 50th wedding anniversary, a major milestone in a very full and busy life. Jean enjoyed meeting people and grew a community of cohorts from her involvement with Daughters of the American Revolution, San Fernando Valley Quilt Guild, Beverly Hills Garden Club, Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, Marlborough Alumnae Council, LA Philharmonic, and Zoe's knit shop. Jean did as much as she could to express her enthusiasm for life, friendships, and artistic development. Jean treasured her time with family-and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband Charles, son Charles and daughter-in-law Nicolle and beloved grandchildren, Luke and William Warner, daughter Elizabeth and son-in-law Michael. Jean's final resting place will be at Oakwood Memorial Park in Chatsworth with family present.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020