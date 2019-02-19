October 15, 1955 - February 12, 2019

Jean-Marie "John" Dang died after a short, unexpected illness on February 12, 2019 at Keck Hospital of USC, Los Angeles. He was born Dang Huu Nghia in Saigon, Vietnam and given a French-Vietnamese education. He spent his early adult years in Paris and became a French citizen before moving to the United States to rejoin family. Married for 30 years to Cheryl Etzel with a teen-aged daughter, Natalie, John's family was always his top priority, pride and joy.

During his 63 years John's interests included philosophy, history, food, gardening and French culture. He loved the beach, and also enjoyed camping at California's mountains and forests. More than anything, music was his passion from where he gained incredible strength and inspiration as a singer, composer and guitarist. He loved to share this gift with family, friends and the world through live performance and social media, under the moniker, Free-Happy Dang, (his motto). He was known for bringing these personal interests into his professional career in medical sales over his 29 years at PSS, McKesson and Henry Schein.

Left to honor John and his love are his wife and daughter; brother-in-law, Nguyen Dinh Thuc (Anthony) widower of Xuyên (Susie) and family; sisters: Dang thi Xuyến (Leslie) and family, Dang thi Thao widow of Ngo Chuc, Dang thi My and family (Australia), Dang Tuyet Mai (Tina) and family, Dang Quynh Hoa (Aline) and family, Dang Quynh Nga (Anna) and family; loving in-laws, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lives who were touched by John are invited to Peek Funeral Home, 7801 Bolsa Ave., Westminster, for a Celebration of Life Program at 11:30am on Sunday, 2/24, with burial immediately to follow at the adjacent cemetery. Viewing hours will be Sat., 2/23 from 12-8pm, and Sunday, 2/24 from 9-11:30am. For Buddhist mourners there will be an additional ceremony on Saturday, 2/23 from 10-11:30am. Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2019