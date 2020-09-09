November 2, 1919 - August 24, 2020 A Final Letter to Aunt Jean:How do you measure the unmeasurable life of person who has done, thought, and lived above the forever changing clouds of time? Those clouds have seen bright beautiful sunshine, downpours of rain, treacherous storms, and many rainbows. When I think of the Bonanno family in which you were born I am truly amazed. Two betrothed parents who independently left their native country, their parents, and friends to come to the United States and marry in 1907. They only spoke Italian and somehow realized their future would be better. Your father found work as a laborer working in the shipyards and your mother stayed at home; as their first child, Nick, was born in 1908. And approximately every two years afterword your mother would give birth to you on November 2, 1919, your brothers and sisters (Joe, twins Joseph and John, Martha, Rose, Connie, You, Louie, and Anne). I must say life growing up in New York was not easy, but I think all the Bonanno's were survivors and were grateful for anything they had and could share with their family and good friends. One by one each of the Bonannos migrated to California in search of more opportunities. First was your bother Nick; who then later in 1944 sent for your Parents, you, and Anne. Then came Joe, Rose, Martha, Connie, and Louie when he returned home from the war.It was in California is where you met your husband Sal Lucchese and had your beautiful Son, Gary, in 1947. In California you first went to work for Olson Brothers in 1944 until Gary was born in 1947 and later went back to work in 1951 for Universal Pictures. You worked your up through the accounting department until you became head of Accounts Payable for Universal Pictures until you retired in 1984. As a single mom, you gave Gary the best education; helping him until he received his Ph.D.; where he went on to become a very successful practicing Psychologist and Family Therapist in the San Francisco Bay area for many years until his untimely death in 2007.I have seen many people ask you over the last several years, "what is the secret to your longevity? Are you on a special diet, do you take certain vitamins, do you exercise, what do you do?" Most times you pause, smile and then say, "you got to have a good attitude". "With a good attitude you can do anything, and most importantly with a good attitude and God in your life you will lead a long and healthy life."I think your sage advice to others is fantastic. The right attitude is important. But I think your longevity through all the journeys in your life is also peppered by the things people never see or hear from you.They don't know that you get up every day being grateful God has granted you this day. Then as part of your daily routine you open up your prayer book and prayer list and pray for family and friends in need. I can assure all of you that we are or have been on Aunt Jean's Prayer list for many years. And last, but not least, you always find the courage to overcome your fears and take one step at time to walk past anything or anyone that may hold you back from achieving your goals for that day. We all have seen you in pain, sorrow, and sickness, but somehow you found a way to be in the present moment, find the will to keep on moving, and realize that every experience is an opportunity to learn. So, In the words of your mom, our grandmother, "a Cento la Vecchia sta ancora imparando" "at One Hundred the Old Woman is still learning."In honor of our Matriarch and her 100th trip around the Sun, please join me in memory of Aunt Jean who left us on August 24th 2020.We Love you Aunt Jean