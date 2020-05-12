September 5, 1934 - May 7, 2020 Jean Page (nee Kelley) passed away peacefully at home in Westlake Village, Calif., with family and her beloved dog Nina at her side. Jean possessed a joie de vivre with a life-long thirst for knowledge and high-energy drive to experience life to its fullest. Recently, her physical ability to seek-out and conquer new experiences was impeded by a culmination of health issues the onset of which coincided with the passing of her loving husband of 57 years, Frank, in October 2017.Jean was born in Philadelphia and attended Little Flower Catholic High School for Girls where she made lifelong friends. The lure of the excitement and sunshine of California proved irresistable and she moved to Los Angeles where she found her soul mate in Frank Page. She was an active and dedicated mother to their three children, even while completing a masters degree. Always the over-achiever, Jean also built a talent management firm, well-known for over 30 years in the entertainment industry as Page Management. When she wasn't preparing a gourmet meal or reading the latest books, she was passionately planning her next faraway travel excursion or a vacation to a more local tropical destination with family and friends. Jean will always be remembered as an engaged listener with a trained ability to help people of every age explore their feelings and find confidence, and for her love of humor and desire to have fun. Cheers!Jean is survived by her brother John (Eleanor); children Kelly Zinckgraf (John) , Susan Haar (Jeff), and Chris (Thea); and granddaughter Ava. The family will plan a celebration of life around Jean's birthday in September.



