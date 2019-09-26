|
January 31, 1925 - September 19, 2019 Long time Pacific Palisades resident Jean Pearson died peacefully in her sleep at home on September 19th, she was 94. Pearson was born Jean Farmer in Corsicana, Texas. The daughter of a wildcat oil driller, her father died when she was 12. Her family settled in Longview, Texas before eventually relocating to California in 1946.The wife of theatrical agent Ben Pearson, she was not only known for entertaining casts and clients in their home on Altata Drive, but for her tireless community volunteer work. She was Palisades Elementary PTA president 1974-1976, Ocean View Council PTA president 1976-1978, Palisades High School PTSA president 1980-1981, University Council PTA president 1981-1983 and served five years on the board of the Tenth District PTA. She was also active with the American Cancer Society, March of Dimes and the Pacific Palisades Women's Club. In March of 1985 Pearson was honored by the Pacific Palisades Lions Club with the annual Community Recognition Award. Husband Ben Pearson passed away in July of 1988. Jean Pearson is survived by her sons Michael Pearson, a psychologist, Redondo Beach and Anthony Pearson, an artist, Pacific Palisades. Daughter-in-laws Bita Pearson, Ramona Trent and three grandchildren; Benjamin Pearson, Delphine Trent and Chantal Trent.A memorial service will be held on Saturday October 26th at 3PM at the home of Anthony Pearson and Ramona Trent in Pacific Palisades. Please call 310 387 1311 for more information.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 26 to Sept. 29, 2019