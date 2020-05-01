February 28, 1927 - March 17, 2020 Jeanette (Jea) Morf Baran of Palos Verdes Estates died on March 17, 2020. She had just celebrated her 93 birthday. She is preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, John Albert Baran, mother Hertha Louise Morf, father Albert Morf, sister Lee Morf Platt, brother-in-law Dean Platt. Jea is survived by son John Morf Baran (Laurie Brotherton Baran), grandson Jason Baran (Greyci Baran), great-grandson Jack Baran, Jeffrey Baran (Brittany Baran), great-grandson Ford Baran, great-grand daughter Harper Baran, grandson Jonathan Baran, granddaughter Jenna Baran and daughter Lynn Baran McCarthy (Ted Leary), granddaughter Veronica McCarthy, and many nieces, grand-nieces, nephews, grand-nephews. Jea was born on February 28, 1927 in Riceville, Iowa. She graduated from Tripoli High School in Tripoli, Iowa. After her freshman year at Northwestern University she transferred to the University of Southern California where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi serving as the President of her chapter her junior year. She also was a member of Key and Scroll membership based on scholarship and leadership. During her senior year she was Vice President of the student body graduating Phi Beta Kappa. At USC Jea met the love of her life, returning naval officer John Baran, during her senior year at USC. They were married on May 28, 1949, at the First Lutheran Church at Sixth and Shatto Los Angeles. Their early married years were spent living on Mercer Island, Washington where John worked for the Hobart Corporation. They returned to Southern California in 1955 and raised their family in Palos Verdes. Jea was a decades long volunteer for the University of Southern California. She served as President of Trojan League of South Bay in 1978 and went on to serve as President of the Association of Trojan Leagues. Jea served as President of Half Century Trojans 2003-2004. USC honored her twice awarding her the Alumni Service Award 2007 and the Distinguished Service Award honoree in 2010 as a longtime volunteer. Along with her husband she attended all of her grandchildren's athletic games and was known for her banana bread. A memorial service will be planned in the future when family and friends can gather to remember Jea. The family suggests memorial gifts be sent to the University of Southern California Alumni Association, Alpha Delta Pi, or a philanthropic cause of your choice.





