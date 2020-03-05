Home

Jeanette Irene Hjelm Obituary
February 25, 1929 - February 23, 2020 Jeanette Irene Hjelm (née Bauer) passed away at home. May she be reunited with her husband Arthur Charles "Chuck" Hjelm, DDS (7/1925-3/1982) in Heaven. She was treasured by her four children: her son Arthur C. Hjelm (7/1952-5/2007) and her three daughters: Lauri Grasset Hjelm (husband Frederic Grasset), Signe Hjelm Tyler and Jennifer Lynn Hjelm. She delighted in her three grandchildren Michelle Tyler Okada (husband Aaron Okada), Clifford Tyler (wife Angela Tyler) and Zola Grasset Hjelm, and her great-grandson, Nathan Okada. Jeanette was born and raised in Long Beach, with her parents Mildred and Clarence Bauer and her brother Stanley Bauer. She had fond memories of going to the beach with her mother and body surfing all day in the big waves before Long Beach built the breakwaters. She and Chuck bought a house at the beach on the Peninsula in LB in 1961 where they raised their children and she enjoyed the beautiful view of Alamitos Bay for the rest of her life. Jeanette was an intelligent, loving person filled with joy and she was an amazing wife and mother. Memorial services will be held at a later date at McKenzie Mortuary (562) 961-9301.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 5 to Mar. 15, 2020
