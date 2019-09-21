|
February 9, 1924 - August 26, 2019 Jeanette Melendrez, IHM, age 95, died at the IHM Residence in Los Angeles, having served 79 years as an IHM. She entered the Sisters of the Immaculate Heart in 1940 and celebrated her 75th jubilee in 2015. She will celebrate her 80th jubilee in heaven next year with Community members and family who have welcomed her home.Jeannette was born in San Bernardino, CA to Frances and William Melendrez, the second youngest of six children. She earned her B.A. and M.A. at Immaculate Heart College, and she served as teacher and administrator in eight dioceses, from Canada to the Bay area and Southern California, with 17 final years at St. Theresa's in Palm Springs. Jeannette was proficient in sign language. The warmth and gentleness which marked her teaching remained with her into retirement. Her soft voice invited conversation. At the Immaculate Heart Community retirement residence she served as a Eucharistic Minister and engaged in a prayer group. She enjoyed meeting new members of the Community and offered them her encouragement. She was a woman of deep faith and trust in God as she cared for others, even as her health declined. Jeannette went to her God gently and peacefully, leaving a big gap in her Community that is grateful for her life.Jeannette's niece survives her, Jean and Larry Hopper and their children.The Memorial Mass to celebrate the life of Jeannette Melendrez will be on Saturday, September 28 at 12 noon in the Calvary Cemetery Chapel, 4201 Whittier Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90023.In lieu of flowers, donations to honor Jeannette's life may be made to Immaculate Heart Community Residence, 435 So. Kenmore Ave. #202, Los Angeles, CA 90020.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 21, 2019