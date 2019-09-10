|
December 6, 1923 - August 31, 2019 Munick, Sr. Jeanette, C.S.J., age 95, passed away on August 31, 2019, in Los Angeles, CA. Born December 6, 1923 in Chicago, IL, she was the middle child of three: Raymond, Jeanette, and John. Sr. Jeanette is survived by nieces Christine (Sr. Constance) and Teri, and sister-in-law Treva. Formerly Sister John Margaret, in honor of her parents, she was a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since 1948. After teaching a few years in elementary education Sister Jeanette was assigned to Mount St. Mary's College while pursuing her Master's degree at USC in Sociology. In 1953 she became a member of the Mount faculty. In 1977, Jeanette returned to USC to earn her Ph.D. in Sociology with specialties in gerontology and social psychology. A member of the faculty at the Mount for nearly twenty years, she was recognized as an advocate for understanding inter-cultural relations and enjoyed a year as an exchange professor at the College of St. Catherine in St. Paul, Minnesota. Jeanette was awarded the Ethel Percy Andrus Gerontology Center Award at USC. Later she taught a mini-Cultural Anthropology course to the Lay Missionaries from Los Angeles Archdiocese. Services will be held Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles, CA, with a Service of Remembrance at 4:30pm, and Funeral Liturgy at 6:30pm. Interment will be held Friday, September 13 at 10am at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Jeanette Munick may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the website for Lighthouse Memorials & Receptions, www.LAfuneral.com to send messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Sept. 10, 2019