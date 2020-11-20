Jeanne Elgar Bamattre born in Buffalo New York on April 3rd 1925 grew up in Los Angeles, graduated from Belmont High, long time resident of La Canada, passed away on Oct 24th in Burbank in her home she shared with her family.Jeanne was a wife, mother, sister, friend and working woman. Starting early in life as a working pre-teen, she worked for a prescription eyeglass company delivering glasses to optometrists throughout LA by riding the Red Car up and down the city. As a teenager her wartime job was as a drafter for a ship building company. After WWII Jeanne worked in the personnel department at the historical Broadway department store in downtown LA. Stopping work to raise a family, Jeanne returned to the workforce in the 1970's in the medical field answering the call to President Nixon's 'War on Cancer' campaign, she attended classes to earn her certification as a Cancer Registrar. Jeanne worked the next 25 years at multiple hospitals and medical facilities, including St Joseph Hospital in Burbank, Glendale Memorial and finally USC Medical retiring at the age of 75 in 2000.Jeanne married the love of her life Alex Bamattre in 1957. Alex worked in the Film and Television industry as a sound effects editor primarily at Warner Brothers Studio. Jeanne and Alex moved to La Canada where they raised their family, enjoyed spending time with their many friends, as well as activities including attending multiple sporting events specifically Trojan football games rarely missing a home game for over 50 years. Jeanne is survived by her sister and brother in-law Betty Jo and Dick Sander. Daughter and son in-law, Michele and Doug Syverson, daughter Kristine and Robert Levy, grandchildren Alexander, Zachary, Katherine, great grandson Logan and many many nieces and nephews.Jeanne was a sweet, tough and brave woman. She was loved and will be missed.



