|
|
December 22, 1934 - February 2, 2019 Cools, Sr. Jeanne Cecile, C.S.J., age 84, passed away on Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA. Born December 22, 1934 in Los Angeles, California, a Sister of St. Joseph of Carondelet since March 19, 1954. Sister Jeanne Cecile was an Educator for the Catholic school system for 50 years. She is survived by her sister Mary Grossnickle; nieces Jean Walter and Lorraine Cools; grandniece Beth Worthy and cousin Penny Walsh. A Service of Remembrance will be held at the Carondelet Center in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at 4:30PM with Funeral Mass at 6:00PM. Graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 10:00AM at Holy Cross Cemetery in Culver City, CA. Donations in memory of Sister Jeanne Cecile Cools may be sent to: Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, 11999 Chalon Road, Los Angeles, CA 90049. Please visit the Rice Mortuary's website, www.LAfuneral.com to send the family messages, share memories, or to obtain directions to the services.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2019