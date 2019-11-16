|
Jeanne passed away on November 4, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born in St. Louis, Missouri, to Laura and Albert Stemler, joining her older siblings, Laura Marie, and Albert, Jr. Her father died when she was three months old. Having come from California for her father's business, her mother moved the family back to Los Angeles when she was six months old. She graduated from Los Angeles High School, then attended Wright- McMahon Secretarial School. After graduating from Wright-McMahon, she worked at the Glasser-Gailey Advertising Agency until 1955. Jeanne met her future husband, Bob Church, when she was two or three, but they didn't began dating until after Bob's return from WWII. After Bob graduated from USC, they married July 4, 1951 and celebrated their 68th anniversary this year. They bought their first house in Inglewood in 1954, where they had their daughter, Lisa, followed by Bob, Jr., two years later. In 1962, they moved to Rancho Palos Verdes. In 1974, Jeanne began working at USC as a secretary in the business school's Food Industry Management Program, working her way up to assistant director. After retiring in 1992, she and Bob travelled extensively. Jeanne read voraciously, liked to knit, and became a gourmet cook. In addition to her husband, Bob, and their children, Lisa (Mark) and Bob, Jr. (Leah), Jeanne leaves behind five grandchildren, Kimberly, Andrew (Emily), Jonah, Sawyer and Sailor, and a great-grandson-to-be. A memorial mass will be Tuesday, November 19, at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in San Pedro. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Friends of Banning Museum, Sisters of Charity of Rolling Hills, or Little Sisters of the Poor.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Nov. 16 to Nov. 17, 2019