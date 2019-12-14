|
Jeanne Emiko Reed (nee Nishikawa) of Los Angeles died on November 26, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1934, in Torrance California. During World War II she relocated along with her family to a Japanese American internment camp. After her family was released from the internment camp, they eventually settled in Los Angeles where she graduated from John Marshall High School and then studied secretarial skills at a vocational school.She worked over 38 years with the City of Los Angeles, finishing her career as Executive Secretary for the top executive of the City's general services department. She was predeceased by her husband (David Reed), brother (Masanori Nishikawa), and sisters (Miyoko Nishikawa, Sachiye Tanimoto, Toshiye Mukai, and Ikuye Nishikawa).Jeanne is survived by her nephews, nieces, stepdaughter, and their children and grandchildren.She requested there be no service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019