Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Reed
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Emiko Reed

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanne Emiko Reed Obituary
Jeanne Emiko Reed (nee Nishikawa) of Los Angeles died on November 26, 2019. She was born on October 6, 1934, in Torrance California. During World War II she relocated along with her family to a Japanese American internment camp. After her family was released from the internment camp, they eventually settled in Los Angeles where she graduated from John Marshall High School and then studied secretarial skills at a vocational school.She worked over 38 years with the City of Los Angeles, finishing her career as Executive Secretary for the top executive of the City's general services department. She was predeceased by her husband (David Reed), brother (Masanori Nishikawa), and sisters (Miyoko Nishikawa, Sachiye Tanimoto, Toshiye Mukai, and Ikuye Nishikawa).Jeanne is survived by her nephews, nieces, stepdaughter, and their children and grandchildren.She requested there be no service.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -