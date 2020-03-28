|
|
December 2, 1940 - February 28, 2020 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Jeanne Karen Miller. Jeanne is survived by her loving husband Stephen Miller, sister Donna Mahoney, nieces Rhonda Allen, Deanna Hernandez, Laura Allen and nephew Marc Steinberg. Jeanne was born in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on December 2nd, 1940, to Hobart Ross Allen and Mary Frances Deane. She was raised in Liberal, Kansas, where she attended Liberal High School and graduated in 1958. She went on to attend Kansas University. She later moved to Los Angeles where she was employed by the law firm Irell & Manella and rose to the position of Administrative Director of the firm. Jeanne loved opera and attended many of the productions of the Los Angeles Opera. She had a great sense of adventure and was an avid traveler. Some of her favorite destinations were France and Africa. She enjoyed reading about history, historical figures and culture. She loved to spend time with her husband and family. Jeanne will be deeply missed. She was loved by her family and many friends each of whom she inspired with her lively personality and love of life. Jeanne had a bright smile, sunny disposition and a great sense of humor. She was wise, kind, compassionate, generous and loving. She was truly a wonderful wife, friend and family matriarch.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020