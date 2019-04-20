Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanne Balkin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanne Lois Balkin

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Jeanne Lois Balkin Obituary
October 31, 1927 - April 16, 2019 Jeanne Lois Perlmutter Balkin, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin, passed away Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Bountiful, Utah. She was born October 31, 1927 in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Sam and Sarah Perlmutter. Jeanne was reared and educated in Los Angeles, California. She married Daniel Philip Balkin. Jeanne operated Gilbert Stone Enterprises, a wholesale gift shop supply company in Sherman Oaks, CA. She loved ballet dancing. She was loved and will be missed by all. She is survived by her daughter Lynda Ann DuPuis, son Mark Paul Balkin (Jennifer), grandchildren Sarah Jean Balkin and Samuel William Balkin and her sister Charlotte Levitt. Preceded in death by her husband, parents and sister Marilyn Schoncite. Graveside Services and burial will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Eden Memorial Park in Mission Hills, California. Arrangements under the direction of Deco Familia Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.lindquistmortuary.com.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.