July 2, 1927 - April 7, 2020 Born July 2, 1927, Jeanne Polak Recht (born Esterman) grew up in Paterson, New Jersey, close to an extended family. She graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Home Economics and married Leo Polak in 1949. She worked at jobs in East Coast hospitals where she focused on dietetics and became a Registered Dietitian. She moved to the San Fernando Valley in 1962 with her husband and 2 children. She went back to school (SFVSC now CSUN) to attain a Master's degree in Education and taught at Canoga Park High School and eventually Los Angeles Valley College where she spent most of her career. At LAVC she developed a program designed to prepare students for careers in dietetics. Later in her career she went back to school for a 2nd Master's degree (USC) in Teaching English as a Second Language and taught TESL for the remainder of her career. Jeanne was an author of several books and papers regarding nutrition and teaching. In retirement she married Howard Recht with whom she enjoyed travel and the arts. She touched many lives through her many years of teaching and charitable giving. Jeanne is survived by her daughter, Sandra. Jeanne was predeceased by her husbands Leo and Howard, and her son, Frank. Jeanne would have been delighted with any donations made in her name to her favorite charities which included anything related to impoverished children, liberal/progressive causes, the environment, the homeless or bird conservation/studies.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020