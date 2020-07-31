Jeanne Yuriko Shimazaki, a resident of Cerritos, passed unexpectedly on July 8th, 2020 at the age of 80. Jeanne is survived by her 5 children: Jon (Linda), Andy, Dr. Mark (Kim) of Palo Alto, Karin (Craig) Matsuda, and Joi Shimazaki of Texas; 10 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Brooke, Danielle, Claire, Kyle, Nikki, Kellie, Trevor, Anna, and Leah and her brother, Ken (Judi) Kaminishi. She is predeceased by her mother, Yoshiko Honda; and husband, Jimmy Shimazaki. Jeanne was a devoted mother and amazing cook. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends with great food and a nice glass of wine. She was adored by all of her grandchildren and went great lengths to spend time with all of them. She will be deeply missed by all of her family, friends, and all who knew her. A private family viewing was held on Saturday, July 11th. A celebration of life will be held at a later date due to the restrictions of COVID-19. www.FukuiMortuary.com
213-626-0441