Entered into rest September 29, 2019. Loving sister of Juhree (Frank) Polkowski; and cherished aunt of Erik (Melissa) Polkowski and Darren (Melissa) Polkowski. Funeral Services and interment will be Friday, October 18 at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills, 6300 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90068 at the Church of the Hills. Please share online condolences at www.forestlawn.com. Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, October 20 at 9:30 AM at Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1730 Wilshire Blvd., Santa Monica, CA 90403, Phone: (310) 829-4113. In lieu of flowers, her family asks you to donate to The National Ataxia Foundation in memory of Juhree's sister-in-law, Patricia, who lost her battle with Ataxia and in honor of her niece, Amy Beth, who is bravely fighting this disease (https://ataxia.org/donate/).
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
