February 21, 1923 - April 22, 2020 Jeannette Orel died at her condominium after a long, meaningful and colorful life. She was a brilliant and life-long student, passionate political activist, fierce secularist, successful inventor, businesswoman, enthusiastic lover of art and classical music, adventurous traveler, fashionista ("Kimonos are always in style"), loving mother and cherished friend. Jeannette, the youngest of five children born in New York to Polish immigrants, arrived in Boyle Heights as an infant. Growing up, her favorite game was playing teacher. She was a proud graduate of Mount Vernon Elementary School, Manual Arts High School and UCLA ('43), where she earned both a teaching certificate and a master's degree in education. She was the first university graduate in her family. While still in college, she helped May Company employees organize for better working conditions and later joined protests during the Zoot Suit Riots. During WWII, against her parents' wishes, Jeannette eloped to San Francisco to marry Ben, a Navy sailor. After the War, she took the first freighter to the Philippines, to join her husband. Together, they established a series of import/export businesses, including Schooline and Zooline, first in Manila and then in Japan. The extreme poverty Jeannette saw as she traveled in Shanghai and Hong Kong further fueled her political activism. After returning to Los Angeles, Jeannette resumed her teaching career. She requested elementary school teaching placements in the inner city. However, she chose to resign rather than take a loyalty oath or name names after being subpoenaed to testify before the House Un-American Activities Committee. By this time, Jeannette had two children, Judy and Steven. However, those childrearing years were extremely challenging for the family because she suffered with intense facial pain for seven years from an undiagnosed brain tumor. Even so, during the intermittent "good moments," Jeannette would organize delightful adventures (her famous "Magical Mystery Tours") to instill her ethics and progressive educational philosophy in her children. "Pack your bags for two nights, and we'll meet in the car in an hour!" Jeannette credits Mayo Clinic and Dr. Love for performing her miraculous surgery and saving her life. Nevertheless, no psychiatrist could salvage her marriage. Following her divorce, Jeannette returned to UCLA to complete a certificate in small business administration and a second master's degree in order to become an ardent environmentalist. Concerned particularly with clean air and the effects of second-hand smoke on office workers and children, she invented and marketed the wildly successful "smokeless ashtray," until she retired at the age of 70. Although Jeannette dated several men, at age 70 she met the love of her life, Dr. Daniel Simmons, and they shared over twelve happy years together. To the single people in her life, she would declare, "Don't give up the search, and keep dying your hair."Jeannette greatly enjoyed her later years-traveling the world (often with Judy and son-in-law Ken), singing in choirs, visiting museums, googling for hours, entertaining, volunteering, and taking even more courses. Among her many passions were classes in political science, Asian art and cinema, and opera (but never musicals or comedies; "Life is serious," she would say). For 40 years, she walked back and forth to UCLA, and after that she used a combination of taxis and her walker. She also attended weekly meditation sessions at the Hammer Museum (once she extensively researched meditation practice to ensure there was no religious undertone). Having survived several life-threatening "incidents," including a restaurant choking as well as a six-month period of blindness (when she learned Braille and clay sculpture "just in case"), Jeannette was resilient until it was no longer possible. Jeannette outlived her parents, siblings, best friends, soulmates, and her son. She will be greatly missed by Judy and Ken Ravitz, numerous nephews and nieces, cousins, the extended Ravitz family, and friends like Marilyn Dove. The family greatly appreciates Jeannette's wonderful physician, Dr. Osamu Fujimura, and her devoted caregivers, Emma Dapuin and Leah Pejada, who allowed her to live her later years with dignity. Given the pandemic and at the family's request, no funeral or memorial service will be held. Burial took place at Home of Peace in East Los Angeles. As a tribute to Jeannette, donations may be made to POV: Peace Over Violence, 1015 Wilshire Blvd., Ste 200, Los Angeles CA 90017.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 27, 2020