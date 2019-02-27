It is with great sadness yet with joy in our Lord that the friends and family of Jeannine LaVora Gerundo announce her passing on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, at the age of 86. Jeannine will be lovingly remembered by dear ones around the world. A native of Iowa (b. 1932), Jeannine graduated from nursing school in 1955. She came to Los Angeles in 1957 and worked at Mount Sinai Hospital. She lived in her home in Hancock Park for 50 years, caring for loved ones and hosting countless gatherings. We who were fortunate to know Jeannine will fondly remember her loyalty, compassion and generosity – "Call any time, come by any time." She loved traveling the world, entertaining, maintaining lifelong friendships, watching sports and having a good laugh. She was a good Christian woman with a twinkle in her eye. A memorial service for Jeannine will be held at 11 am, on Saturday, March 23, at Hope Lutheran Church in Hollywood, where she was a long-standing member. Hope is located at 6720 Melrose Avenue, Los Angeles, CA; Pastor Mark Rasbach,officiating.Jeannine loved flowers and requested that flowers be sent to the church; of course, charitable donations may be made however one wishes Published in the Los Angeles Times from Feb. 27 to Mar. 3, 2019