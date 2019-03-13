Home

March 1, 1935 - March 9, 2019 Born on March 1, 1935 in The Bronx, New York as Jed Allan Brown. He was an actor, known for Lassie, Days of Our Lives, Santa Barbara, Beverly Hills, 90210 among so many more of his night time television, theater and film achievements. He was married to Janice Toby Druger until her death in 2001. He was loved so much by his children Mitch (Carole), Dean (Meryl) and Rick (Kristi) and grandchildren Alexis, Jake, Nick, Kaytie, Rachel and Hannah. He was loved and admired by so many.Services will be held at Mount Sinai in Hollywood Hills Wed. Mar.13 @ 2:00.In lieu of flowers please donate to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles.Webcast of service. https://player2.streamspot.com/?playerId=ffaac794
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Mar. 13, 2019
