|
|
June 21, 1946 - September 8, 2019 Jeffery Richard Halter of Chatsworth, California, passed away Sunday, September 8, 2019, at 73. Jeff was preceded in passing by his late wife, Helene Hightower Halter, and is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Winters Halter; his extended family; and his Lifehouse Church family. Chapel services for the beloved USC Trojan and Dodger fan will be held at 10:30 am, Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Church of the Recessional at Forest Lawn Glendale.
Published in the Los Angeles Times from Sept. 17 to Sept. 20, 2019