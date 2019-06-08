November 28, 1978 - June 5, 2019 Beloved son, brother, uncle and grandson, Jeffrey Aaron Weichman, 40, passed peacefully surrounded by family at his home in Santa Monica following a brave battle against brain cancer. Born in Santa Monica, Jeff was an accomplished student and gifted athlete as well as a talented artist, musical composer, and devout animal lover. In addition to his scholastic and professional accomplishments, Jeff was also an avid joke teller who enjoyed nothing more than bringing a smile to the faces of friends and strangers alike. A two-sport athlete, Jeff graduated Santa Monica High School with scholar athlete awards and he received an athletic scholarship in football to the University of Southern California. After graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Engineering, Jeff's pursuits included photography, musical composition, and a devotion to volunteerism. Jeff devoted time as a counselor at The Painted Turtle, a camp for children who are faced with life-threatening and chronic illnesses. Jeff is survived by his parents Barry and Laurie Weichman, brothers Jerry (Cara) and Joseph Weichman, grandmother Geraldine Weichman, aunt Rochelle (JoAnn) Weichman and his nieces and nephew Maya, Jack and Nina Weichman. In lieu of flowers, the Weichman family requests donations to the Starlight Children's Foundation. Published in the Los Angeles Times from June 8 to June 9, 2019