Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family

July 14, 1931 - July 2, 2020 Publicity and sports writer of West Hollywood. Born Brooklyn NY to Dr. Julian Rose and Theresa Karp Rose. Attended Poly Prep CDS, U Penn. Army veteran. Employed by CBS TV and Paramount/Screen Gems.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store