November 3, 1953 - August 24, 2019 Jeffrey Maxwell Montoya ("Jeff") was born in Glendale, California on November 3, 1953 to John F. Montoya, Sr. and Irene Marie Maxwell Montoya. Jeff died in Reno, Nevada on August 24, 2019 of stage 4 nasal cavity cancer which had metastasized into Jeff's brain. Jeff was 65 years old.Jeff was very proud to have grown up in Eagle Rock, California. Jeff attended Rockdale School, Dahlia Heights School, and graduated from Saint Dominic School in 1967. Jeff attended Daniel Murphy High School for one year and then transferred to Eagle Rock High School. Jeff graduated from Eagle Rock High School in 1971. Jeff attended Glendale Community College and then transferred to the University of California at Santa Barbara. Jeff graduated from the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1980 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law and Society.Jeff was very proud to be an Eagle Scout. Jeff was a member of Troop 199 (formerly Troop 9) in Eagle Rock. Jeff received his Eagle Scout Award at a Court of Honor conducted in Saint Dominic Parish Hall on November 30, 1967. While growing up in Eagle Rock during the 1950s, 1960s, and early 1970s, Jeff was a parishioner at Saint Dominic Catholic Church. Jeff was a recipient of the Ad Altare Dei Award, an award for Roman Catholic altar boys who are also Boy Scouts.Following his graduation from the University of California at Santa Barbara, Jeff was employed for a period of time by the Dunn-Edwards Corporation. Later, Jeff accepted a position as an account executive with the State Compensation Insurance Fund and in that capacity, Jeff retained a seven million dollar book of business, solicited new business as well as solved problems and concerns policy holders may have had with claims, auditing, underwriting, loss control, and with the home office of the State Compensation Insurance Fund. Jeff was a PACE Award recipient received in recognition of Jeff being in the top 5% of 7,500 statewide employees, a member of the Top Twenty Renewal Club, and a member of the Million Dollar Club. Jeff volunteered as the District Office Wellness Coordinator and organized blood drives, health fairs, flu clinics, and presented sexual assault prevention classes. Jeff was a key speaker at broker training seminars, taught sales for claims classes, was a team leader for Change Masters, was the treasurer of the District Office Social Club, and was the District Office liaison between the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the Orange County Farm Bureau. Arlene Frances Randazzo was the love of Jeff's life. Arlene and Jeff shared 16 very happy years together. Tragically, Arlene died far too young on December 5, 2000. Arlene and Jeff had been engaged to be married at the time. Brokenhearted, Jeff wrote a eulogy which reads, in part, as follows: "Arlene had true compassion, empathy, and the ability to understand and accept another person's point of view. Arlene was loyal and loved people unconditionally. Arlene was an excellent communicator and problem solver. Other than my own Mother, and for entirely different reasons, Arlene Randazzo was the most wonderful person I have ever known."Following the loss of his beloved fiancée Arlene, Jeff retired from the State Compensation Insurance Fund, sold his home in Yorba Linda, California and moved to Stateline, Nevada, a breathtakingly beautiful alpine community 6,283 feet in elevation located on the southeastern shore of Lake Tahoe. Jeff, a man who enjoyed both playing and watching sports, took a job in Stateline as a race/sports writer in the sports book of the Montbleu Resort Casino and Spa. In addition to sports, Jeff was a true rock and roll and music aficionado who possessed a large very impressive music collection and attended many rock concerts over the years. Jeff's favorite musical artists included Led Zeppelin, Bob Dylan, Chuck Berry, The Rolling Stones, Black Sabbath, and Jimi Hendrix.Jeff is survived by his brothers John F. Montoya, Jr. and Jay W. Montoya; his nieces Verónica I. Montoya and Marina L. Montoya; his nephew John F. Montoya, III; his aunts Anne Montoya Martlaro and Carmen Montoya Hunt; and numerous cousins.Jeff was a beloved grandson, son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, fiancé, and friend. Jeff will be missed. Jeff will be remembered.May Jeffrey Maxwell Montoya rest in peace always.Special thanks are extended to the following persons and entities:1. Fr. Eduardo Gutiérrez of Saint Teresa of Ávila Catholic Church in Carson City, Nevada. On August 5, 2019, Fr. Gutiérrez gave Jeff absolution and the Last Rites of the Roman Catholic Church.2. Jeff's faithful friends Jerry Leone of South Lake Tahoe, California and Kathy Trujillo of Stateline, Nevada who were with Jeff when Jeff needed them the most.3. The South Lake Tahoe Cancer League. 4. The staff at the Carson-Tahoe Regional Medical Center in Carson City, Nevada.5. David M. Julian, M.D. and other staff at the Life Care Center of Reno in Reno, Nevada. 6. The Neptune Society of Reno in Reno, Nevada.
Published in the Los Angeles Times on Oct. 20, 2019